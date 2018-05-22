May 29: we have a lot to celebrate -Okowa

FEW days to Democracy Day, May 29, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said the people of Delta State has a lot to celebrate.

The Governor who spoke with enthusiasm Tuesday shortly after inspecting some of the landmark projects executed by his administration, told Journalists that three years after, Deltans have a lot to celebrate and thank God for.

“From 9 am on Tuesday, May 29, we will gather at the Event Centre to celebrate peace, to thank God for the peace and progress we have made as a state, the programme will be beamed live for Deltans who may not be able to join us at the Event Centre to participate in giving praise, dance and dance to the glory of God for His goodness,” the Governor said.

He continued, “we have just inspected the Stephen Keshi Stadium, the Asaba Airport and the storm drainage projects and we are happy with the level of progress made in the execution of the projects, we have adopted regular monitoring of the projects to ensure that the jobs are done to specification and delivered on time.”

The Governor who was accompanied by all the members of the State Executive Council as the inspection commenced immediately after their meeting, disclosed that the contractors have been ordered to work day and night to ensure that they deliver the projects before scheduled dates.

He noted that the runway of the Asaba International Airport will be completed before May 29, observing that the runway was very critical for the effective functioning of the airport.