May 22nd: BIM cautions members against violence

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE leadership of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Ebonyi central zone in Ebonyi State, yesterday cautioned its members across the state to shun violence or any other act which is capable of portraying the group in a bad light during its independence celebration today  in the State.

Addressing newsmen at BIM’s zonal headquarters in Onueke in Ezza South local government area of the state, the leader of Ebonyi Central Zone, Hon. Sylvester Ufeh who called on members to come out enmasse for the group’s independence celebration stressed that “the  sit-at-home order of MASSOB belonged to Ojukwu’s old Biafra as, BIM belongs to the new Biafra which was declared by its leader, Dr. Ralph Uwazuruike on  22nd May  in Abia State.”

 

 


