Many worshippers escape death as brave civilians foil suicide bomb attack

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

Authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole disclosed on Sunday that many Muslim worshippers partaking in early morning prayers were saved instant death when a female suicide bomber penetrated the prayer session but was prevented from detonating the suicide vests strapped to her body.

According to Lafiya Dole, “What would have otherwise been a devastating suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Gashua village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state has been successfully foiled today (Sunday) by vigilant members of the community.

“A female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque, while members were about to commence a prayer session but was detected when struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body.

The statement signed by Col Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “She was quickly restrained by the locals, arrested and handed over to troops at Azare.

“Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at the location have safely defused the suicide vest.

“The suicide bomber is currently receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained during her arrest.”