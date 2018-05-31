Man electrocuted in Ikorodu not Ikeja Electric employee

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IKEDC, has said that the man that was electrocuted while trying to fix power problems caused by road reconstruction in Isawo Owutu Road, Ikorodu, Lagos is not an employee of thier’s.



According to a statement signed by Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric PLC while commiserating with the family of the deceased, said the man electrocuted in the unfortunate incident was a contractor with Gosslink Engineering Limited.

According to the preliminary investigations the deceased was a linesman with Gosslink Engineering Limited, a company engaged by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to restore and replace electrical infrastructure that may be affected by the ongoing construction of Isawo Road.

Also further investigation revealed that the victim did not wear the recommended safety Protective Outfit; no 11KV rated gloves, nor coveralls

More so Ikeja Electric PLC said that the contractor team moved to work on Asolo 11kV feeder without collecting daily permits in line with the safety policy of Ikeja Electric which ensures that the areas of operation are de-energized during work, to ensure the safety of the personnel on duty.

The statement reads thus

Our attention has been drawn to the fallacious publications and media reports published in Vanguard Newspaper and some other online media today, Thursday May 31, 2018, about the unfortunate electrocution of an electrical contractor on Tuesday May 29, 2018 while carrying out his duties on electrical infrastructure in Isawo Owutu Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

We want to emphatically state that the deceased is not an employee of Ikeja Electric Plc as misrepresented, misconstrued and carelessly circulated by the report.

According to the preliminary investigations relating to the incidence, Ikeja Electric wishes to clarify that the deceased was a linesman with Gosslink Engineering Limited, a company engaged by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to restore/replace electrical infrastructure that may be affected by the ongoing construction of Isawo Road.

Gosslink Engineering Limited commenced the project and following procedure, collects daily permits in line with the safety policy of Ikeja Electric. This ensures that the areas of operation are de-energized during work, to ensure the safety of the personnel on duty.

On the 29th of May, 2018, the Contractor Team moved to the site to work on Asolo 11kV feeder without permit. The deceased then proceeded to climb and transfer the lines on the old pole to the newly erected pole. It was during this operation that the victim was electrocuted.

Further investigation also revealed that the victim did not wear the recommended safety Protective Outfit; no 11KV rated gloves, nor coveralls.

While Ikeja Electric Plc commiserates with the family of the deceased, we remain committed to the highest standards of safety at all times, in line with our 2018 HSE campaign tagged ‘Target Zero’ which continuously trains and retrains employees, especially those in high risk areas to ensure nothing is left to chance..

We urge media houses to make deliberate efforts to verify reports before disseminating such sensitive inform that is capable of creating chaos, to the general public.

Oure initial reports said yesterday, a male employee of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IKEDC, was electrocuted while trying to fix power problems caused by road reconstruction in the area.

The victim was confirmed dead on the spot at the scene of the incident at Olainukan Bus Stop.

It was learned that due to the ongoing road construction in the area, some electricity poles were re-positioned, leading to power outage.

Due to complaints by residents, some employees of the distribution company were sent to fix the problems.

How carelessness at power station caused electrocution

On arrival, one of them was said to have mounted the pole, while his colleagues were on ground to render support.

The work was reportedly moving on smoothly until a colleague at the power station mistakenly reconnected power supply to the area, leading to the tragedy.

It was learned that the victim had been working on the pole for some minutes and was about to descend the ladder when the incident occurred.

Vanguard learned that the area was immediately thrown into mourning, as residents gathered, while the victim’s colleagues rallied round to rescue him, but there was nothing they could do as he was confirmed dead on the spot.

Effort to reach the Electricity Company’s PRO, Ayeni Akinola, proved abortive as he did not pick calls to his line.