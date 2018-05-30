Mammoth crowd evidence of good governance in A-Ibom — Gov Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has described the massive turn-out of supporters to this year’s Democracy Day celebration which held, yesterday at the Uyo Township Stadium in the state capital as the largest turn-out of people ever, to any political event in Nigeria.

Counting the gains of “19 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria” and three years of his administration in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Emmanuel said, “This is the largest gathering of people ever to any political event in Nigeria, whether Democracy Day or Independence Day celebration.”

The governor attributed the huge turn-out to the overwhelming support the Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, has enjoyed in the state but more importantly to the dividends of good governance which the state has enjoyed from the PDP government in the last 19 years.

He congratulated Nigerians for what he described as “19 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria,” urging Nigerians particularly politicians to do everything within their powers to protect “our hard-earned democracy.”

He said: “The journey to where we are did not come easy, we fought for it with some people losing their lives. Today, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. PDP has come to stay in Akwa Ibom State.”

Re-counting the gains of his three years’ governance in the state, Governor Emmanuel noted that “Today, we’ve been able to take Akwa Ibom State to the heights where no other state in Nigeria has attained.”

Emmanuel maintained that his five-point agenda was running steadily on course, listing political inclusiveness that has united Akwa Ibom people stronger than ever, infrastructure consolidation that has resulted in the completion of over 1,750 Kilometres of road network across the state, food sufficiency and his industrialisation drive that has, so far, seen the emergence of some state-of-the-art companies such as the Metering Solutions company, Jubillee Syringe Company, the largest producer of disposable syringes in Africa and the Fertiliser Plant among others as being part of his contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom State in the past three years.

Emmanuel also acknowledged the contributions of past leaders of the state during this democratic dispensation beginning from ex-Governor Victor Attah who, he said, laid the foundation for his immediate predecessor and Senate Minority Leader Chief Godswill Akpabio, who transformed the state through his uncommon transformation. Emmanuel noted that Akpabio’s transformation laid a solid foundation for his (Emmanuel’s) industrialisation agenda.

In his goodwill message, a former administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nganga (retd), rallied support for Governor Emmanuel, noting that Akwa Ibom people were fortunate to have a man of integrity like Emmanuel as the chief driver of the state in challenging times like this.

Nganga spoke on behalf of two other previous rulers of the state, namely John Ebiye and Col. Yakubu Bako (retd), who were also at the Uyo stadium to witness the event.

Presenting his goodwill message at the ceremony, the Senate Committee Chairman on Gas and member representing Uyo federal constituency, Senator Bassey Albert, rallied the support of the people for Governor Emmanuel who, he said, has delivered superlative performance to the people.