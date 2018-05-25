MAI tasks world leaders, Rights groups, individuals on Gaza

The Director, Muslim Awareness International, (MAI) Engineer AbdulWaheed Atoyebi has called on world leaders, heads of states, rights groups, international organisations as well as individuals to lend their voices against the persecution, oppression and eviction of Palestinians, adding that it was a moral duty to speak out against oppression and violations of human rights.

Addressing a world press conference on the issue recently, MAI stated that the issue was not a religious issue but a gross human rights violations. He added that even some Christians were indifferent on the development in Israel while many more support Israel in their acts of oppression and inhumanity to man.

“Today, the State of Israel commits heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people and the world looks on. These atrocities are committed with transparency and clarity that send a clear message that “we don’t give a damn what you think or will do”.

In the last few weeks, we have seen innocent and unharmed peaceful protesters used as target practice by Israeli military forces; amputees shot in cold blood; women and children were not spared, while the old and elderly wonder when the misery will end.

Atoyebi however, praised some countries and leaders who have spoken in condemnation of the acts as well as those who instead of supporting Israel and its allies, have remained silent. While also maintaining that it is worthy to be on the right side of history, it is also necessary to support justice, equity and fairness and stand against oppression and human rights violations.

Civil Rights Groups, NGOs

We commend all civil rights groups, non-governmental organizations, and people of conscience all over the world and particularly in Nigeria who have given their support in one form or the other to voices of reason and human decency for the people of Palestine. They are humans like us; children with dreams and hopes for the future; young and old who struggle everyday to pick up the pieces of their lives, yet they are not safe from the bullets of Israeli snipers. We are appalled by the silence of the Nigerian media on the deaths of journalists killed by Israeli soldiers.

The journalists were shot while wearing the blue flak jacket marked with the word ‘PRESS’ when covering the protests at the Gaza border. The journalists were shot by Israeli snipers who are well trained and took good aim before they fired. The gruesome murder of these journalists were not reported by the Nigerian media and this raises the question; are you less of a journalist because you are a Palestinian? Are the members of the press so indifferent that the death of a fellow journalist does not motivate the pen to write. Perhaps there is a threshold for the number of journalists that have to be killed to warrant reportage in the Nigerian media. It is disheartening that many Nigerians have shown little or no concern for the people of Palestine. Perhaps our response resonates the religious and cultural biases that we have. We must remember that it is a moral duty to speak out against oppression and violations of human rights. We understand that some Christians are indifferent while many more support Israel in recognition of the Jews in the scriptures. Unfortunately, the Zionist government of Israel does not identify with Christianity and all Palestinian Christians and Muslims remain victims of persecution by the occupying Israeli forces.

We therefore call on all religious leaders to give their voices in support of the oppressed as commanded by the scriptures. This crisis is not about the religion of the people. It is about their right to survive and respect for their dignity as human beings.

African nations involvement

The African nations have always stood for truth, equity and justice. The strength of our resolve and determination led to the liberation of South Africa from an apartheid regime. If you remember Soweto in South Africa, know that Gaza is far worse. Gaza is an open prison with more that 2 million people due to the Israeli blockade and continuous bombardment and attacks.

We understand that some African countries may have wavered in their support for the rights of the Palestinian people or upheld the “silence is golden” principle due to threats or blackmail from Israeli allies such as the United States. We admonish them and all other nations that it is worthy to be on the right side of history. It is worthy to support justice, equity and fairness. It is also worthy to stand against oppression and human rights violations.

We commend the South African government for its bold step of recalling its ambassador from Israel. This gesture shows the South African government’s deep connections to its history, especially of its fight against apartheid and human rights violations.

We also commend the Federal Government of Nigeria for its continued commitment to the rule of law and respect for human rights and particularly the rights of the Palestinian people for self identity and determination. Nigeria in its history has always supported the cause of the oppressed as we did in our support for the people of South Africa in their fight against apartheid.

We have always followed the consensus of the committee of nations. We participated in several peace keeping missions to advance and uphold the rights of the free people of the world. We must continue on this path for the people of Palestine and remain committed to the resolution of the crisis.