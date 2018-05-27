Mace theft, IGP/Senate face-off: Poilce transfer NASS DPO to Adamawa

By Our Reporter

*’Ilorin emirate prince is victim of politics’

Barring any last minute change of decision, Sunday Vanguard can reveal that Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Abdul Sulu-Gambari, who is the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for the National Assembly Police Division, is set to resume at the Adamawa State Police Command, Yola.

This development is coming on the heels of his graphic presentation before the NASS investigating panel, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, of how thugs, allegedly in the company of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, invaded the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, to steal the Senate mace.

The panel was headed by Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah.

Whereas there were insinuations that the police was handling the investigation into the mace theft in a manner that suggested a cover-up, sources close to the NASS panel informed Sunday Vanguard that Sulu-Gambari’s disclosures further poured cold water on any doubt that there was complicity.

CSP Sulu-Gambari, a blue-blooded prince of Ilorin Emirate, appears “to be a victim of the power play going on between the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, and the Senate leadership”, a source privy to the development disclosed.

His replacement has already been made and is expected to align appropriately in the on-going power show.