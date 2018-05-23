Lucozade sets aside N200m for airtime promo

Stories by Princewill Ekwujuru

Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited, SBFN, makers of Lucozade, have set aside N200 million for the third edition of the instant airtime of its Lucozade Under-the-Cap Airtime National promotion.

Speaking at the commencement of the promotion in Lagos, Managing Director, SBFN, Mr. Chinedum Okereke, said: “We are proud to announce the return of the successful Lucozade Airtime Promotion for the third time since its launch in 2016. The promotion is an avenue for us to attain nationwide reach as far as rewarding our consumers is concerned, and the modality of the promotion gives us a great opportunity to target millions of consumers.”