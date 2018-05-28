Looters list: FG, other defendants absent as court shifts date for Secondus N1b suit

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – A Rivers state High Court has shifted hearing date on Prince Uche Secondus, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman’s N1.5B suit over his inclusion in Federal Government’s (FG) looters list released by Information Minister, Lai Mohammed.



The matter fixed for continued hearing Monday was adjourned to June 26 by presiding Chief Judge of Rivers, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, just as none of the defendants, FG, Lai Mohammed and Vintage Press was present in the libel suit Monday.

Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra, on April 23, had in response to Secondus motion for interlocutory injunction, restrained the defendants in Suit PHC/1013/2018 from further mention of the PDP National Chairman’s name in the looters’ list recently published by the government.

The judge also ordered that the hearing notice be served the respondents by the plaintiff.

The Plaintiff, Secondus, in the substantive suit is praying the court to award him N1.5 billion damages for alleged libel against his person in the published looter’s list.

Listing him, he lamented in his suit, as a looter who collected N200 million on Feb. 19, 2015 from the Office of the National Security Adviser has libelously injured his person and reputation.

Plaintiff’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), on the shift in hearing date, said, “Unfortunately, we were not told in advance that the court will not sit. We are here. But much as no party was informed that the court will not sit; none of the defendants is in court.

“This matter was filed on 6th of April, 2018 and on 14th April, defendants were all served by substituted means. Two months or more now, they have not put up appearance, file any defence, where they published that Secondus looted this country’s economy.

“They have not bothered to come to court to demonstrate how he looted N250 million from government coffers. There is no reason they should not be in court. No individual is above the law. The matter has been adjourned to the 26th of June.

“On the next adjourned date, if they are not in court, we will move the court to hear the suit. We will not be waiting for defendants who are not willing to submit themselves to the discipline of the judiciary”