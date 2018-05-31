Lifted suspension good for rugby development in Nigeria, federation board member says

Debo Oshundun, member of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) board, on Thursday in Lagos described the lifting of suspension on the body by Rugby Africa as a positive development.

The NRFF was suspended by Rugby Africa in 2017 from all international activities.

This was in the wake of a leadership crisis which rocked the body during last year’s election into the board of the federation.

The suspension was unanimously lifted with immediate effect, following recommendations based on the outcome of investigation into the crisis, and the approval of the board’s AGM meeting of March 3.

Oshundun said it was heart-warming that various efforts made by the Kelechukwu Mbagwu-led board to ensure the suspension was lifted had yielded fruits.

“This is good news for rugby in Nigeria and we are happy to be back to the international scene.

“Getting back to the international scene shows that the board is keen on moving the sport to the right heights.

“The changes and recommendations carried out by the body on its constitution in line with advice from the African body was majorly responsible for the cheering development,’’ he said.

Oshundun who is also the federation’s spokesman said the body would spring into action to prepare the country for the Regional Sevens Pre-Qualifier Tournament slated for Cote d’Ivoire in September.

“I just want to urge stakeholders to rally round the board in taking the sport to the next level,’’ he said.(NAN)