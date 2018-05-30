Let’s deepen Nigeria’s democracy—Issa Aremu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NATIONAL Union Textile, Garment and Tailroing Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has urged Nigerians to deepen democracy, saying “regardless of the numerous challenges of governance, the task is to deepen democracy not lessen it.”

In a statement marking Democracy Day entitled ”Forward Ever Democracy,” General Secretary of the union and a member of National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Issa Aremu, recalled what he called “the gross violations of trade union and workers’ rights under prolonged military dictatorships before 1999″ and demanded that “never again should Nigerians and indeed all Africans allow any unelected or unelectable group of military adventurers rule them without their mandate”.

According to him “within 40 years of its existence, three NLC National Executives were dissolved by successive military regimes of Murtala Obasanjo, (1978) Ibrahim Babangida (1998) and Sanni Abacha (1994) for exercising basic trade union rights to defend the rights of working men and women as contained in core ILO Conventions dealing with Freedom of Association and Right to Organise Convention, 1948 (No. 87) and Right to organise and Collective Bargaining Convention (98).

He equally recalled that in 2004 the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, could not dissolve NLC.