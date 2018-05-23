‘Leaders, youths should emulate Jakande, Solanke, Lucas’

By Charles Kumolu

LAGOS—NIGERIA’s leaders and youths have been urged to emulate the former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Chief Olusola Solanke and Professor Adetukunbo Lucas.

The statesmen were also described as a source of inspiration for having the vision and courage to do what is right in their respective fields of endeavour.

This was the consensus, yesterday, in Lagos at the formal presentation of a book, “Hallmarks of Labour; Volume 9.”

Roll call

Those at the event were Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, represented by Dr. Akintola Benson-Oke; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; former Lagos State governor, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd); former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christoper Kolade; Professor Itse Sagay; Chief Philip Asiodu; former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Agbola Gambari; author of the book, Patricia Otuedon-Arawore; Professor Folashade Ogunsola, who reviewed the book, and Mr. Ede Dafinone, among others.

Speaking, Ambode said: “The people we are celebrating here today used their natural talents to distinguish themselves.

“From their resume, we have seen that they distinguished themselves in their respective fields. Alhaji Jakande, Chief Solanke and Professor Lucas have a rich resume that speaks of greatness.’’

In his remarks, Kolade, who was the chairman of the forum, said: “They are examples to Nigerians, especially the younger generation, because they were exemplary in public service.”

While reviewing the book, Ogunsola commended Jakende, Solanke and Lucas, noting that their lives should be seen as a challenge for Nigerians to be selfless.

Also speaking, Otuedon-Arawore said: “Hallmarks of Labour; Volume 9 is dedicated to the greatest and finest human beings in the world.

“I thank God for the great privilege of knowing and working with him for almost two decades. He is Professor Umaru Shehu.”