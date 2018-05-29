Lawyer drags FG to court over N257bn, Abuja Airport Expressway

By Onozure Dania

A legal practitioner, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has dragged the Federal Government before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over a N257 billion, Abuja Airport/Kubwa Expressway drainage system which he describe as a death trap, for motorists, as they are open without cover on the walkway and pavements.

He said that the Expressway drainage system are open without cover, making walkway and pavement hazardous and a death trap for motorists, passengers and pedestrians especially during raining season and at night when the expressway is not lit.

Respondents in the suit are, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Federal Capital Development Authority, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Ltd and Cgcoc Group Co. Limited.

Omirhobo in a fundamental rights suit, for himself and on behalf of the Nigerian public in a 36 paragraphs affidavit in support, wants the court to declare that the hazardous open drainage system designed and constructed by the respondents in the middle of Abuja Airport/Kubwa Expressway is a flagrant violation and a breach if the fundamental right to life of the applicant and that of members of the Nigerian Public as guaranteed by section 33 of the 1999, Constitution, and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.