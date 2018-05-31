Late service of report stalls hearing on EFCC’s suit against Shema

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State High Court, yesterday, adjourned till June 12, hearing on the case of misappropriation of about N11 billion filed by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against former governor Ibrahim Shema and three others.

The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita, adjourned on the ground that EFCC’s legal team did not serve, on time, a document needed by the accused for the examination of a witness.

The said document is the report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government to ascertain the misappropriation under Shema’s administration.

Shortly after a witness, former Auditor-General of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Dabo, was called to the witness box to give evidence, Shema’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu(SAN), noted that the case was not ripe for continuation because of the late service of the document on the accused.

He said the document needed by the accused to aid them when the witness testifies was served on them (the accused) on the night of Monday, May 28, despite the fact that the court had given the directive for the release of the document since April 10—date of its last sitting.