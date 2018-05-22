Lalong advocates philanthropy

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged people in position of authority not to misuse opportunities given to them to assist the less-privileged.

Governor Lalong also tasked citizens of the state to emulate the good works done by those who contribute their quota in adding value to humanity, because assisting one another in capacity building would complement government’s efforts in human capital development.

Lalong, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, made the appeal in Jos at the 60th birthday and launch of a book on Dr. Patrick Dakum, an Assistant Professor in Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA, whom he described as an invaluable asset and a rare gem in health sector.

Professor Dakas Dakas, who reviewed the book, “The Ripple Effect, Dr. Patrick Dakum (A Testimonial)” written by his wife, Sarah Dakum, explained that the celebrant has been a blessing not only to Plateau State and Nigeria, but the world as he has assisted in providing HIV counselling and testing to people, providing anti-retroviral prophylaxis for pregnant women and treated thousands of multi-drug resistant patients.”

The celebrant, Dr. Dakum, assured that he was motivated by the testimonies about him and would continue to do more to impact positively on humanity.