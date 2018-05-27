Lagos NYSC member slumps, dies 5 days to passing out

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Tragedy struck at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, when a National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, member, identified as Ibukun Arowolo, allegedly slumped and died five days to completion of his one year service.

Vanguard gathered that Arowolo was deployed to the state Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget before he passed on last Thursday.

It was learned that the deceased became uncomfortable after taking a meal and allegedly slumped, forcing staff in the ministry to rush him to Folarin Coker Hospital.

Sources hinted that from the staff clinic, Arowolo was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was confirmed dead.

Another government source said Arowolo was supposed to have gone for his marriage introduction few days before his death.

Another source said the late Ibukun completed his education abroad and returned to Nigeria for his NYSC year.

Another staff, who did not want his name in print, said the deceased suffered a heart attack.

When Vanguard contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, he disclosed that the tragedy was not reported at the Alausa Secretariat Police Station.

Efforts to speak with the NYSC PRO, Ms. Bellinda, proved abortive as her phone was switched off.