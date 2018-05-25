Lagos hosts maiden Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference

By Gabriel Olawale

THE commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, Lagos, is set to host the highly anticipated Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference between the 30th and 31st of May, 2018.

In a statement by the CEO of Pause Factory, Mr. Enahoro Okhae, the Emotional Intelligence Conference will expose and equip participants with the Emotional Intelligence skills, competencies and models they need to be resilient, optimistic, empathetic, and purposeful in their careers and endeavors.

Enahoro said: “We are in an increasingly competitive work and family environment and the onus is on every organisation and individuals to enhance their emotional intelligence capacity.”

The purpose of the conference is, “to share research, Emotional intelligence best practice and implementation strategies, and to network with like-minded change makers.”