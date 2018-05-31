Lagos expresses worry over rise in violence among couples

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

The Lagos State government has expressed fear over increasing cases of domestic violence in the state resulting in death of spouses, just as it established a prima facie case against Mrs Udeme Odibi, accused of murdering her lawyer husband, Otike Odibi.

To stop escalation of such incidents, the government through the Attorney General and Commissio-ner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, vowed to leave no stone unturned in applying the law on any culprit found culpable.

Speaking specifically on Odibi’s death at his Diamond Estate, Ajah, in May, the Commissioner revealed that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, had established a prima facie case against the suspect, Mrs Odibi, and that she will soon be charged to court.

Accompanied by the state Solicitor-General, Mrs, Funlola Odunlami; the DPP, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, and officials of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, led by Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba, the Attorney General warned that “any citizen engaged in any form of domestic violence to henceforth desist from such acts to avoid being brought under the full weight of the law.

“Lagos State government will not tolerate such behaviour and offenders are warned accordingly.”

On arraignment of Udeme, he said: “The trial of Mrs Udeme Odibi will commence as soon as the case is assigned to a court by the Chief Judge. This office will ensure expeditious trial.”

He said residents can report violence in their area by dialling a short code— 6820— or 08137960048.