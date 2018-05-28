Lagos community gets N33m vocational centre

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria has completed and handed over to the Lagos State government a N33 million vocational training centre at Igbogbo area of Ikorodu in Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA.

According to the District Governor, Dr. Wale Ogunbadejo, the centre with various departments, which include catering and hotel management, ICT, telephone and computer repairs, fashion designing, cosmetology and gele tying, shoe making and crafts, and music, was financed by Rotary with funds raised during his installation ceremony to the tune of about N26 million, N1 million from the District’s Educational and Welfare Endowment Fund, N5 million from Rotary Foundation representing the district’s grant and the rest donated by some Rotarians.

The centre was commissioned by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Rotimi Ogunleye, and witnessed by the Rotary International President Representative and a member of Rotary Trustee on a visit to Nigeria, Mary Selene.

Ogunbadejo appreciated the support of Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who linked Rotary Club with Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun, who ensured land was made available for the project at no cost.

Earlier, during her visit to the Indo Eye Care Hospital complex in Oshodi, being built by Indo Eye Care Foundation in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos, Palm Groove Estate, Selene said: “Projects such as these do not indict governments, but are complimentary.”

When completed, the hospital will provide free eye treatment to indigents and subsided services for the rich.