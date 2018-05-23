Lagos APC Youth elects Aregbe Idris Secretary

The convener of a socio-political group, Our Lagos Your Lagos, Mr. Idris Aregbe was at the weekend elected as the Youth Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Aregbe, was one of the 37 APC State Executives voted by voice affirmation by over 1500 accredited delegates at a peaceful and well organised State Congress held at the party’s Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, Lagos.

Over the years, Aregbe has shown his capacity to galvanise and mobilise youths for positive movements especially in the State politics.

The confidence reposed in Aregbe by the leaders in APC is unarguably connected to his total commitment to the progress of the party at the State and his clout to rally youths for the party at the past elections.

It is expected that Aregbe will bring his wealth of experience to bear and justify the confidence reposed in the Alhaji Tunde Balogun-led Exco by the party leadership.