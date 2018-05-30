Labourer docked for alleged house break-in, cell phone theft

Abuja – A labourer, Joshua Musa, on Wednesday appeared in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged house break-in and cell phone theft.

Musa, who resides at Mab Global Estate, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of house break-in and theft.

The prosecutor, Ifeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Akorede Mohammed of Angwan Shehu village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on May 25.

Ukagha said the complainant reported that the accused on the same date at about 4:30p.m. was seen within his premises and later unlawfully entered the house.

Ukagha said the accused stole four cell phones valued at N68, 000.

She said that during police investigation, all efforts to recover the cell phones proved abortive.

She said the offences contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the accused N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 9, for hearing. (NAN)