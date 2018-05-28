Kogi Killings: Fish out killers, TEDF tells Kogi govt

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – TREES On Earth Development Foundation, TEDF, has called on the Kogi State Government to fish out those behind the recent dastardly killings that took place in the state and bring them to justice.

The NGO also urged the state government to strives to stop the spate of killings by bandits taking place in the state.

TEDF in a statement by its Executive Director, Moses Adedeji, particularly called on the State Government to show more concern over the spate of violent killings and make public the discovery made by the judiciary panel of enquiries.

“We notes with concern the recent massacre in communities of Dekina, Omala, Bassa, and in other parts of the state where innocent citizens where brutally murdered.

“We calls on political, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders to take the urgent and necessary steps to stop these killings and deaths across the state.

“Peace and unity remained panacea for sustainable growth and development. We therefore warned against actions that would make the state unhabitable.”

The NGO charged security agencies working in the State to up their game in terms of intelligence gathering. It is regrettable that this heinous crime can be hatched and executed, without the knowledge of security agencies.