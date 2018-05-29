Killings: Rescue Christian farmers, ICC tells Buhari

By Sam Eyoboka

A UNITED States-based International Christian Concern, PERSECUTION.org, has called on the the Federal Government to protect Christians allegedly being targeted by rampaging herdsmen.

In a petition addressed to Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Sylvanus Nsofor, ICC sought the immediate intervention of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government to stop the escalating violence led by armed herdsmen against Christian farmers.

The letter, copied the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, two senators and two Congress men, stated: “ICC has reported nearly 1,000 deaths since the beginning of 2018. Over the last 20 years, it is estimated that victims of attacks led by Boko Haram and herdsmen number as high as 50,000 to 60,000.

“In addition, millions of Christians have been pushed out of northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt region and forced to live as refugees in their own country. The time to act is now.

“The extensive, long-term violence directed at Christians by armed herdsmen is egregious and has reached a level that threatens Nigeria’s economic vitality and political stability.

“The lack of action by the Nigerian government continues to embolden the militants in their violent actions. The government must protect the sacred rights and safety of its Christian citizens. It’s time for the Nigerian government to act.”

The ICC letter addressed to Ambassador Nsofor reads: “It is with great concern that we petition the Republic of Nigeria to immediately intervene in the long-term and escalating violence led by Fulani militants against Christian farmers.

“Due to Nigeria’s leadership in Africa and the world, the country must make meaningful progress on behalf of its Christian citizens if it is to maintain its credibility as a stable, safe, and secure democracy. International Christian Concern, ICC, and other organisations have reported nearly 1,000 deaths since the beginning of 2018 alone.

“The world is increasingly watching the Nigerian government to see if they will engage on this issue. We strongly urge the Nigerian government to immediately take action against Fulani militants to end the mass murder of Christians. We respectfully request that the Nigerian government: Ensure that all citizens are protected equally, regardless of their ethno-religious affiliation.”