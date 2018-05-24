Katsina varsity expells 16 for indecent dressing, forgery, others

By Bashir Bello

NO fewer than 16 students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, have been expelled over alleged gross misconduct, ranging from forgery, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, immoral behaviour and rudeness contrary to the rules and regulations governing the institution.

The institution’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Akilu Atiku, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the institution’s Senate approved the expulsion of the students following a report submitted by the Academic Misconduct and Disciplinary Committee.

According to him, “at its 48th meeting held on Thursday, April 5, the Senate ratified the committee’s report containing 65 cases. Apart from the 16 students who were expelled, nine other students were asked to proceed on suspension for a period of two semesters.

“The Senate also directed 29 to repeat two semesters, while two others received warning letters for minor offences.

“Cases against nine students could not be established and the Senate exonerated them for lack of evidence to warrant any sanction.”