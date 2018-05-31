Judgment creditor suit: Shell seeks stay in court’s order

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, will tomorrow, hear an application by Sell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, seeking a stay in the garnishee order nisi made by the court in respect of judgment debt in the suit by Ejama community, an Ogoni community in Rivers State, against SPDC and First Bank Limited.

Ejama community, the judgment creditor, had alleged failure of the judgment debtor (Shell) and the bank that guaranteed the debt (First Bank) to pay N122 billion judgment debt to the community as ordered by the court.

Shell in a separate application is asking the judge to strike out the contempt proceeding initiated against the bank and its Chairman by the community.

It will be recalled that the trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Buba, had after about five hours of argument by counsel in the matter on May 16, 2018, adjourned till May 19, for judgment in the contempt proceeding initiated against First Bank over its alleged refusal to honour the bank guarantee it provided on behalf of Shell and the garnishee order nisi made by an Owerri division of the Federal High Court in respect of the bank guarantee.

But, Shell filed two separate motions before the judgment date, seeking a stay in the garnishee order nisi and the dismissal of the contempt proceedings.

It will be recalled that in the substantive suit, 10 indigenes of Ejama community in Ogoniland, Rivers State, had sued Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Netherlands, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, United Kingdom and SPDC, over oil spills that occurred when Shell operated in the community at the Port Harcourt Division of the court.

Justice Buba then of the Port Harcourt Division of the court had in his judgment in 2010, awarded N17 billion to the representatives of the Ogoni people.

The court equally granted the Ogoni chiefs 25 per cent interest charge on the principal sum of the N17 billion.

SPDC then appealed the judgment and applied for a stay of execution of the judgment pending the appeal.

As a condition for granting the stay of execution, the court required Shell’s bankers, First Bank, to provide a guarantee of the judgment sum.

The community meanwhile, stated that by its calculation and computation of 25 per cent interest charge on the principal sum of about N17 billion, what is due them is N122 billion. This figure was however, disputed by First Bank and Shell.