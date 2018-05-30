Breaking News
JTF engages oil thieves in gun battle

On 8:18 am

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Joint Task Force, JTF, renamed Operation Delta Safe, yesterday, engaged suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta in a fierce gun duel in some communities in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

File Photo: JTF officers

Spokesman of the  security outfit in the Niger Delta region, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi told Vanguard that the mandate of the body was to  protect oil facilities in the region, describing as untrue, allegations by some communities that  they were harassed during the  two-day operation that ended yesterday in the area.

“We have to be very careful with information. We have a mandate to protect oil and gas infrastructure, to deter and prevent militancy. We are here to protect the pipelines and the people.”

Meantime, an indigene of one of the communities, Mr Mike Ikima,  said men of the JTF  allegedly stormed Okerenkokogbone, Opuede  communities  in search of illegal  bunkerers, adding that the soldiers allegedly  harassed community people.

 

 


