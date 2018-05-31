JOHESU suspends nationwide strike

…members to resume Friday

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, Thursday night, suspended its six-weeks old nationwide strike.

It also directed its members to resume work on Monday.

This directive was contained in a communiqué signed by its President, Biobelemoye Josiah, and Secretary, Florence Ekpebor, which was issued at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations in Abuja.

The communique reads: “Due to the intervention of His Excellency, the Senate President, Senator (Dr.) Abubakar Bukola Saraki who through his love for the suffering masses displayed high level of statesmanship and sincerity of purpose by putting some machineries in place with a view to permanently resolving the issues in contention. JOHESU having considered his intervention after holding just two meetings with leadership, where serious progress were made.

“The various gains from the meetings with His Excellency, the Senate President were presented to the NEC of JOHESU, after an exhaustive deliberations and discussions, the NEC in session approved that the six (6) weeks old strike be suspended this day Thursday, 31st May, 2018 because of the sympathy the Unions have for the suffering Nigerian masses and also to pave way for further negotiations to continue on Monday 4th June, 2018.

“We would like to place on record that JOHESU strike actions is neither ill nor politically motivated but in a bid to save the health sector from imminent collapse. We appreciate the solidarity, support and guidance of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, His Deputy and TUC in seeing to the resolution of this crisis as well as National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and other well meaning for rising up to the occasion while the strike lasted.

“We appreciate our teaming members abundantly for their steadfastness, resoluteness and resilience during this period of trial.

“JOHESU is not unmindful of the various threats letters and circulars emanating from the Federal Ministry of Health and Managements of hospitals across the country. We however, urge our members to remain peaceful and law abiding in the face of intimidation and report any form of harassment to the National leadership.

“We appreciate Nigerians for their patience and solidarity during the course of the avoidable strike. The Nigerian health sector shall witness a paradigm shift for the benefit of health care consumers.”