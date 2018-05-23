‘JOHESU members not involved in auto crash’

Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, has said that none of its members was involved in the reported auto crash in Benin City, Edo State.

No fewer than 19 persons reported to be members of the union were said to have sustained injuries in a road accident on Saturday.

About 40 of the health workers were said to be on their way to a function in Auchi, Edo State when the accident occurred.

Florence Ekpebor, JOHESU National Secretary, said in a statement that the victims of the accident are “outsourced staff working as cleaners” in University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH.

Ekpebor said most of the victims were from companies belonging to the Chief Medical Director of UBTH and Managing Directors of Federal Government-owned hospitals.

She described the rumour that its members were involved as a “cheap blackmail by medical doctors for cheap publicity and propaganda.

“We want to draw the attention of our members across the country that no JOHESU member was involved in the road traffic accident that occurred in Benin City, Edo State.

“However, our hearts go to the victims of the road crash as we join in wishing them a quick recovery,” she said.