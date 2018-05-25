Jamie Foxx speaks on hosting 2018 BET awards: ‘It’s gonna be a party and celebration all in one’

By Rotimi Agbana

Academy award-winning actor and Grammy award-winning musician, Jamie Foxx has been announced as host for the 2018 BET Awards, taking place at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Returning to the stage as host for the second time after nearly a decade, Foxx joins an A-List roster of comedians and entertainers who have lit the room, including Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock, Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker.

The 50-year-old singer-and-actor’s appointment as presenter comes a week after the nominations were announced for this year’s ceremony.

In an Instagram post, Foxx wrote, “This year’s @betawards are gonna be a party and celebration all in one cuz your boy is hosting and I’m #backonmyfunnyshit so get ready!!!! We’re just gonna celebrate greatness and have a phuckin good time. June 24 live from LA.”

This year’s broadcast celebrates 18-years of dynamic performances, groundbreaking moments, the hottest talent in the showbiz game, and entertainment’s most thought-provoking players. Most importantly, the “BET Awards” continues to tackle culturally relevant topics and conversations, setting the standard for one of the most intently unconventional, news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts.

In a BET awards first, the top nominees from Africa and Europe will now compete for the Best International Act category, with the winner being honoured as part of the US broadcast.

Recognising the growing international appeal of African artistes, five African artistes have been honoured in the BET Awards. Leading the transformed Best International Act Award category from Nigeria will be Davido and Tiwa Savage, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Gqom evolutionists Distruction Boyz and Congolese star, Fally Ipupa.

Also included in the category are French performers, Booba and Dadju and UK acts J Hus, Stefflon Don and Stormzy.