Jamie Foxx speaks on hosting 2018 BET awards: ‘It’s gonna be a party and celebration all in one’

By Urowayino Warami

By Rotimi Agbana

Academy award-winning actor and Grammy award-winning musician,  Jamie Foxx has been announced  as host  for the  2018 BET Awards,  taking place at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Returning to the stage as host for the second time after nearly a decade,  Foxx  joins an A-List roster of comedians and entertainers who have lit the room, including  Leslie Jones,  Anthony Anderson,  Tracee Ellis Ross,  Chris Rock,  Mo’Nique,  Kevin Hart  and  Chris Tucker.

Jamie Foxx

The 50-year-old singer-and-actor’s appointment as presenter comes a week after the nominations were announced for this year’s ceremony.

In an Instagram post, Foxx wrote, “This year’s @betawards are gonna be a party and celebration all in one cuz your boy is hosting and I’m #backonmyfunnyshit so get ready!!!! We’re just gonna celebrate greatness and have a phuckin good time. June 24 live from LA.”

This year’s broadcast celebrates 18-years of dynamic performances, groundbreaking moments, the hottest talent in the showbiz game, and entertainment’s most thought-provoking players. Most importantly, the “BET Awards” continues to tackle culturally relevant topics and conversations, setting the standard for one of the most intently unconventional, news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts.

In a  BET awards  first, the top nominees from Africa and Europe will now compete for the  Best International Act  category, with the winner being honoured as part of the US broadcast.

Recognising the growing international appeal of African artistes, five African artistes have been honoured in the  BET Awards. Leading the transformed  Best International Act Award  category from Nigeria will be  Davido  and  Tiwa Savage,  South African  rapper  Cassper Nyovest,  Gqom evolutionists  Distruction Boyz  and Congolese star,  Fally Ipupa.

Also included in the category are French performers, Booba  and  Dadju  and UK acts  J Hus,  Stefflon Don  and  Stormzy.


