Itsekiri, Ijaw Youth Partner Seaports’ Stakeholders on Warri Port Dredging

Youths of Itsekiri and Ijaw extraction in Delta State under the auspices of Itsekiri /Ijaw National Youth Council in collaboration with Delta State Seaports’ Stakeholders Association on Thursday began a broad based sensitization campaign of host communities in preparation of the dredging of the Escravos Channel and Warri River.

The youths led by presidents of Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC and Ijaw Youth Council, Weyinmi Agbateyiniro and Eric Omare respectively, converged at the entrance of NPA New Port Warri in solidarity with the federal government over the long awaited dredging of Warri River.

Chairman of Delta State Seaports’ Stakeholders Association, Mr. Emiko Oghomienor who addressed newsmen at the end of the flag -off sensitization rally, assured the federal government that people of Delta State, especially the seaports’ stakeholders are ready for the project take-off.

Oghomienor stressed that everything will be done to ensure that the company expected to handle the project, get the needed support to effectively execute the long awaited project.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari and MD of NPA,Hadiza Usman for listening to “our cries after about a year of starting the process due to procurement process”, Mr. Oghomienor pleaded with the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju to ensure the dredging project is not truncated.

He enjoined the House of Representatives’ Joint Committee on Ports, Harbour & Waterways and Public Procurement to work towards the actualization of the dredging, especially against the backdrop of the socio-economic benefits of the project.

The Ugbomefa NPA Warri host communities’ youth chairmen also participated in the sensitization flag-off rally.