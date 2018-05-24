Isoko North 2019: Don’t rig elections for me – Ogwah to supporters

Isoko North House of Assembly hopeful in the 2019 general election, Hon. Mike Ogwah has disclosed that his main goal of vying for the constituency seat is to give the people of Isoko North good representation which has been denied them in recent years.

Ogwah, while addressing journalists in Asaba on Tuesday, 22 May 2018 said that, hence the people have given him the mandate to represent them in the State Assembly, he will ensure that the needs of his people are met through legislative duties and constituency projects.

He said; “When elected, I will ensure good representation through oversight functions, law making and delivery of constituency projects. I know that holding public office is not business, so nobody should rig for me because I have the people’s mandate to represent them in the Delta State House of Assembly. If I lose my election, I will fall back to my private business.”

Ogwah extolled the developmental strides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa across the state and called on Deltans to vote him back come 2019. He further lauded the rotational signature of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, noting that it has ensured the smooth transition of power within the three senatorial districts.

The fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators (IPMA) tasked those who are yet to get their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC to approach the nearest registration center and apply. Ogwah further called on electorates to vote right.