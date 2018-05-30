Breaking News
IPOB sit-at-home witnesses partial compliance in Rivers

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT- The Sit-at-home order to be observed Wednesday by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a secessionist group, witnessed partial compliance in Rivers State.

Shops at Victor Plaza, Okija electric parts market in Port Harcourt closed for business in compliance with Biafra Day sit at home. Some traders were however seen roaming around their shop environment. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke
Shops at Ikoku Auto Parts Market in Port Harcourt closed for business in compliance with Biafra Day sit at home. 

There was huge success to the order in areas of the state where most businesses are owned and operated by the Igbos who believe in the actualization of Biafra.

At Oyibo Local Government area of the state, the border LGA of Abia State, business activities were totally paralysed as the order witnessed total compliance.

At the popular Ikoku spare parts market, some shops were seen opened for business activities. The same situation was replicated at Garrison market and Kala iron market.

A business owner at Mile 1 Market, who simply gave his name as Uchechukwu said the order was not binding on every Igbo man, adding that it was for those who believe the activities of IPOB that are mandated to obey the order.


