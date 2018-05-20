IPOB attacks Ohanaeze, opposes Awka restructuring seminar

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has drawn the battle line with the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, over the latter’s plan to hold a seminar on restructuring at Awka, Anambra State, tomorrow.



A statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Mr. Emma Powerful, yesterday, described the planned conference as being out of sync with broader plans for Igbo expression as it alleged that the conference was being bankrolled by the presidency. The statement read in part: “On Monday the 21st of May 2018, at Ekwueme Square in Awka, the long-suffering downtrodden people of the East will rise up to say enough is enough.

“Our 50 years of Fulani captivity, aided and abated by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, will finally come to an end. All agents of darkness and iniquity with red caps, recruited by the caliphate immediately after the war in 1970 to serve their interests and enslave Igbo land, will be exposed.”

The group in the statement alleged that the Ohanaeze leadership had against the aspiration of the people been collaborating with the oppressors of the Igbo and was staging the seminar at the prompting of their alleged sponsors based in Abuja.