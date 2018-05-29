IPOB : Anambra Govt to monitor workers

Awka – The Anambra Government says it will sanction staff of the civil service who fail to report to office on May 30 in compliance with the IPOB sit at home order.



The directive for workers to return to work after may 29 Democracy Day celebration was contained in a circular issued from the office of Mr Harry Uduh, Head of Service in the state.

The government asked permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies to monitor the situation and report accordingly.

According to the memo, the “Governor of Anambra has directed that work resumes on Wednesday, 30th May after the Public Holiday on 29th May.

“All Public Servants must therefore report to their duty posts on Wednesday and the rest of the week.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies should monitor and report compliance unfailingly.

Pls circulate to all your staff,” it said.

In a related development, C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in Anambra, said the state government had not declared public holiday on May 30.

Adinuba, in a statement, therefore called on public servants therefore, to return to work.

“All Ndi Anambra are enjoined to freely engage in all their lawful businesses, without fear of molestation.

“Our state remains not only the safest but also the most peaceful and socially harmonious state in Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)