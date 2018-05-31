Insecurity: It’s not Buhari’s duty to maintain law, order in states—Aregbesola, Falana

By Monsuru Olowoopejo & Chris Onuoha

WITH the persistent attacks by herdsmen in Nigeria, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State and human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, urged state governors to take urgent steps at nipping the attacks in the bud, saying it was not the Federal Government’s duty to maintain law and order in states.

They argued that constitutionally, it was the responsibility of governors to maintain law and order in their states.

This came as Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, said tackling corruption would address electoral rigging that has dented Nigeria’s democratic system.

Soyinka, Aregbesola and Falana spoke at the 60th birthday colloquium of the Executive Editor, The News/PM News, Mr. Kunle Ajibade entitled: “A Brighter Future for Nigeria and how to get there.”

Falana speaks

Mr. Falana cited sections from the 1999 constitution, saying it was not the responsibility of the Federal Government to prosecute anyone arrested for perpetrating murder in states but the sole function of State Governors to ensure suspect is arraigned.

Falana said: “I am not saying anything radical; this is in line with section 220 of the Nigerian Constitution. It is not the duty of the federal government to maintain law and order in your state.”

Also, citing the case of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who wept profusely over persistent killings in his state, he urged the governor to roll up his sleeves and act immediately.

His words: “A governor cannot go to the television and cry of his people being killed, no. Under the 1999 constitution, section 214, we didn’t have a federal government police but a Nigerian police force, which shall be controlled, organised and supervised by the Nigerian police council, who are the members of the Nigerian Police Council, the president as Chairman, Inspector General of Police, the Chairman of the service commission and the 36 state governors. So we have a body where the governor continues to determine the fate of the police.

“The president cannot appoint the Inspector General of Police without seeking your consent or remove one but what has happened since 1999, the governors have totally abdicated the responsibility of managing the Nigerian police force to the president.

“That is why we are in this mess. We are in a republic where the Supreme Court has held that the governor of a state is not for decoration, you have the power to give instruction to the police, the only time he can disapprove your instructions is when he says please, I want to confirm from the President.”

Aregbesola said: “I want to align myself with all that had been said but I have to add one thing. We must not despair at all. The success of any African country, as said by former Ghanaian president, will be nothing if it is not linked to the success of the people.”

How to prevent poll rigging—Soyinka

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2019 general elections, Prof. Soyinka said: “If we can solve issues of corruption, we will also be addressing cases of election rigging. This is because there is a direct nexus between that level of corruption and the degradation of democratic process that we have witnessed in the country.

“If we had solved the cases properly, it would have helped curb corruption and solve the issue of democratic failure in Nigeria.”

While narrating his experience before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, prosecuted former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, Soyinka hinted that he believed top echelon in the force were untouchable.

He said: “Among those that I believe were untouchable before were the police but not those that were on the streets harassing and collecting money from people. I know that of all government institutions, the police were often involved in profiling corrupt persons. But the question that later baffled me was who then corrupted the police? Who made sure that the agencies enforcing law were corrupt?

“And that was why when I met former EFCC chairman, Malam Nuhu Ribadu after former IGP, Tafa Balogun was arrested, I emphasised that the job of fighting corruption doesn’t end with the person holding the money but also how he got the money or how the money got into his bank account.”