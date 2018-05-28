Infinix launches HOT 6 & HOT 6 PRO smartphone

By Destiny Eseaga

Infinix Mobility Limited, a leading Smartphone company has unveiled the latest Hot series, Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro Smartphone in grand style during the Hot 6 party tagged, “Double amazing naija’ organized to announce the launch and engaged young and vibrant audience, prospective consumers and tech enthusiasts at the Federal College of Education, (Technical), Akoka, venue of the event.

By this, the phone company has established its relevance as maker of intelligent Smartphone since inception with impressive product portfolio which includes Hot, Note, S and Zero series, each tailored to suit every possible demand of users.

In a statement, Infinix Mobile stated that The Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro Smartphone is an improvement from the previous Hot series, also of high quality. The statement further stated that The Hot 6 with its “Play it live” slogan is built for an immersive entertainment experience while the Hot 6 Pro boast of innovative and premium features with double amazing dual rare cameras (13MP+2MP) that allows user take amazing pictures from two separate perspectives.

Speaking at the launch, Infinix Country Manager, Jay Liu said that the new Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro confirmed the quality Infinix Smartphone represents, especially through its double amazing rare cameras in a society that is heavily influenced by high quality photography.

“We at Infinix Mobility Limited have noticed the impact of good quality imagery in today’s society and have structured our smartphones to not only have intelligent photo centric features but suit our consumers that are predominantly young, tech savvy trendsetters” He said.