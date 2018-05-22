India, Nigeria partner to accelerate ICT growth, boost economies

Nigeria and India are set to forge closer relationship to accelerate Information Communication and Technology (ICT) growth and boost their economies, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Mr Shittu Adebayo, said on Tuesday.

The minister made this known during the Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2018 which held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Expo had the theme: “One World, One Platform: Let’s Talk About Digital Transformation.”

The two-day event was organised to provide wider opportunities for African and Indian companies to stand out with their distinctive products through exhibition and networking.

It is also aimed at establishing strategic partnerships among key players of the ICT ecosystem.

The forum is expected to proffer practical steps and solutions that will assist relevant MDAs in formulating a robust roadmap toward a workable partnership in fostering local ICT content among some development partners.

Adebayo said that the Expo would, most importantly, offer huge opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs and start-ups to pitch their solutions and products to over 75 Indian companies expected at the event.

“The expo is timely and a milestone in the history of partnerships between India and Nigeria which will further promote ecosystem of digital transformation, and forever change the way of seeing things and doing business.

“I am aware that India regards Nigeria as one of its most important partners in sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is also necessary to highlight the fact that India has a comparative advantage in the ICT sector which, I believe, Nigeria can benefit hugely from.

” With the existence of several high profile ICT companies from India, Nigerian entrepreneurs and start-ups can tap into the abundance of technological knowledge to boost their business knowhow,” he said

The minister said that ICT remained the key tool that would help Nigeria to achieve the desired transformation.

According to him, Nigeria’s drive to transforming the ICT sector was predicted on the ICT Strategic Roadmap, e-Government Master Plan and the National Broadband Plan.

“We very strongly believe that our local entrepreneurs and start-ups will demonstrate their business acumen.

“They have the talents and the creativity and all it takes to make the kind of difference that can be done in the sector.

“The ministry will continue to adapt to changes that innovation in technology brings,” he said.

Adebayo said that Nigeria was committed to keying into the astronomical growth of the technology industry to harness its full potential.

He said that the country would welcome partnerships that would ensure the growth of technology industry.

Adebayo noted that the world was experiencing a shift from the traditional ways of doing things to a more ICT-driven approach where organisations and governments were forced to use technology to shape policies.

“You will agree with me that the existence of technological advancements is evident enough that the fourth industrial revolution is upon us.

“This is why the government has taken ICT Strategic Roadmap very seriously and we can see that the Nigerian ICT and telecom industry is on the match.

‘`With the current efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration at substantially reforming and commercialising the sector, most especially NIPOST and NIGCOMSAT, there is no limit to how far nations can go in developing their socio economic conditions,’’ he said.

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Nagabhushaa Reddy, said that the Expo – the fourth edition – had special significance not only for India and Nigeria but also for the entire Africa.

The high commissioner said that the Expo demonstrated the commitment of Indian ICT industry to taking active parts in the development of ICT in Nigeria.

Reddy added that the event showed the central role played by Nigeria as a gateway to West Africa and the rest of Africa.

He said that ICT would remain at the heart of national development, economic growth and advancing the well-being of people across the globe.

“This Expo serves as an important platform for forging closer cooperation in a focused manner between India and Nigeria and other African countries in accelerating growth in ICT sector.

“The vast experience gained by India in setting up of ICT infrastructure can be leveraged by governments as well as private business enterprises in Africa.

“It is indeed heartening to note that 55 ICT companies from India are participating in this Expo, “Reddy said.

According to the envoy, with ICT at the heart of national development, India and Nigeria can enhance the wellbeing of their peoples. (