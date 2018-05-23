INDI alleges moves by Amnesty Office to shortchange Itsekiri ex-agitators

By Gab Ejuwa

Representatives and leaders of Itsekiri ex-agitators under the aegis of Itsekiri National Development Initiative, INDI, have alleged moves by the Presidential Amnesty Office to deny over 300 Itsekiri ex-agitators the benefit of being trained and fully integrated.

A statement by the Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, Mr Henry Omajugho and Secretary, Esimaje Okotie, on behalf of the ex-agitators’ leaders, said that there may be no further deployment of ex-agitators of Itsekiri ethnic extraction with the way the matter was being handled.

They explained that Professor Charles Dokubo was appointed with the mandate to concentrate mainly on reintegration of already trained delegates and that the office had put machinery in motion for that purpose at the detriment of ex-agitators not yet trained.

The ex-agitators warned that they would resist any attempt to abandon and neglect those yet to be deployed, because they believe that the Itsekiri ethnic nationality is the second largest producer of oil and gas next to the Ijaw and were dully captured in the programme as proclaimed by late President Umaru Yar’Adua.