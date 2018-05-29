Increase in fatal violence by intimate partners worry us – Lagos govt

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

The Lagos State government yesterday expressed fear over the increase rates in domestics violence in the state, which in most cases resulting to fatal death of spouse, just as it established a prima facie case against Mrs Udeme Otike Odibi, who was accused of murdering his lawyer husband, Otike Odibi early this month.



To stop escalation of such incident, the government has vowed to leave no stone unturned in applying the full weight of the law on any culprit found culpable in the state.

At a press briefing addressed by the Attorney General and commissioner for justice, AG, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, he expressed surprise at the rate at which couples are at each others throats, leading to fatal incidences.

Speaking specifically on the alleged brutal killing of late Odibi in his Diamond estate, Ajah, early May, the AG, who revealed that the office of the director of public prosecution has established a prima facie case against the suspect, Mrs Odibi, disclosed she would soon be charged to court for prosecution on murder.

Mr. Kazeem charged Lagosians to desists from act of violence, noting that anybody found culpable would be made to face the law.

“The Lagos government wishes to express dismay at the rising rate of domestic violence in the state. Only months, a Danish National allegedly killed his wife and child in Lagos State. That couple allegedly had a history of domestic violence which culminated in the unfortunate murder of Zainab Ali-Nielsen and her child, Petra Nielsen.

“Only last week, the national dailies report yet another case of a lover killing his live-in lover. The good citizens of Lagos are enjoined to fulfil their roles as compulsory reporters by ensuring that any case of domestic violence is immediately reported to the Police, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team or any other relevant authority to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“Division of Lagos State Police command have Family Support Units that have been equipped with the requisite knowledge and skill to manage incidents of Domestic and Sexual Violence.”

Revealing the outcome of DPP’s legal advice on Mrs Odibi, he said facts available in the file show that the suspect, subsequent to her stabbing her husband, also mutilated his corpse by cutting the genitals.

The AG who is also the Chairman of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) pointed out that the suspect is expected to stand trial before High Court of Lagos State for the murder of her husband and mutilation of his corpse.

“The trial of Mrs Udeme Otike Odibi will commence as soon as the case is assigned to a court by the honorable Chief Judge. This office will ensure expeditious trial of this matter.”

He called on the residents to report any case of violence in their area by dialling a short code 6820 or 08137960048.

Warning Lagosians on domestic violence, “I wish to use this opportunity to warn any citizen engaged in any form of domestic violence to henceforth desist from such acts to avoid being brought under the full weight of the law. The Lagos State government will not tolerate such behaviour and offenders are hereby warned accordingly.”

Discussing on how to nip the rising tide of fatal domestic violence, the AG said : ” The Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT has commissioned a research on 15th May 2018 on domestic violence and mortality amongst intimate partners. We hope data receive from the research will help us to understand the pattern of incidents of domestic violence, the link between domestic violence and fatalities and how domestic violence can be curbed.”