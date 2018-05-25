Imo APC: Hold Okorocha responsible for breakdown of law and order

Abuja – The Stakeholders’ Forum of Imo All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on security agencies to hold Gov. Rochas Okorocha responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the state.



Dr Theodore Ekechi, the convener of the Forum, via a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, however, advised Okorocha to respect his office and stop engaging in activities that could demean The Office of the Governor.

He condemned the spate of protests allegedly sponsored by the governor, describing such action as “senseless.’’

“We wish to draw the attention of security agencies ‎and the general public to the spate of senseless protests which we believe are being sponsored by the governor of Imo.

“We particularly draw attention to the sponsored protests of 17th and 23rd of May, at the APC headquarters and by hired miscreants against our coalition and Sen. Osita Izunaso in particular.

“From the conduct of the so called protesters, it was self-evident that they did not even know why their services were procured,’’ he said.

Ekechi warned that the sustenance of such senseless protests with Imo tax payers’ money “portends very grave danger.’’

He said that this was being done in a bid to blackmail the state stakeholders’ and some members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

There had been a running battle between the governor and APC stakeholders’ in the state.

The stakeholders had at different fora accused him of high handedness and mismanagement of the state’s resources, as well as illegally demolishing structures and allocating lands to himself and his cronies.

The governor is currently contesting the outcome of the APC ward, local government and state congresses held in the state. (NAN)