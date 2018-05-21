‘I’m not Saraki’s mole’

By Ademola Akinyemi

ILORIN—A governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State, Alhaji Luqman Mustapha, has dismis-sed insinuation that he is a mole of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in state’s PDP.

Mustapha told Vanguard he only worked with the now defunct Societe Generale Bank owned by the Saraki family about 30 years ago as an industrial attachment student.

According to him, “the Senate President is not sponsoring me. I can’t be a mole for anyone anywhere. I don’t have any relationship with Dr. Bukola Saraki.

“Few years back, someone walked up to me and said he had not heard my name tainted anywhere. I said it is because I’m a straight person and that I am not in politics.

“Now, I am in politics, I expect something like this, because people must make uncomplimentary remarks about you. But I’m ready for all that.”