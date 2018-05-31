Ikeja Electric employee electrocuted during repair work in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—The sleepy Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, was, yesterday, jolted into tension as a male employee of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IKEDC, was electrocuted while trying to fix power problems caused by road reconstruction in the area.

The victim was confirmed dead on the spot at the scene of the incident at Olainukan Bus Stop.

It was learned that due to the ongoing road construction in the area, some electricity poles were re-positioned, leading to power outage.

Due to complaints by residents, some employees of the distribution company were sent to fix the problems.

How carelessness at power station caused electrocution

On arrival, one of them was said to have mounted the pole, while his colleagues were on ground to render support.

The work was reportedly moving on smoothly until a colleague at the power station mistakenly reconnected power supply to the area, leading to the tragedy.

It was learned that the victim had been working on the pole for some minutes and was about to descend the ladder when the incident occurred.

Vanguard learned that the area was immediately thrown into mourning, as residents gathered, while the victim’s colleagues rallied round to rescue him, but there was nothing they could do as he was confirmed dead on the spot.

Effort to reach the Electricity Company’s PRO, Ayeni Akinola, proved abortive as he did not pick calls to his line.