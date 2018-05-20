Igbo summit: Leave Nwodo alone, Igbo group tells IPOB

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- AHEAD of tomorrow’s Igbo summit taking place in Awka , the leadership of Igbo Youths Mandate, IYM, has called on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to allow the President General of Oganeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo to carry out his mandate for Igbo people, arguing that the ongoing media war between IPOB and Ohaneze leadership would no longer be tolerated.

IPOB had threatened to disrupt the exercise taking place at Ekwueme Square in Awka, a development that led to the beefing up security around the venue by security operatives.

Bomb disposal experts were already on ground in all parts of Awka with assurance that there would be no cause for alarm.

President of IYM, Comrade Christian Nwakaeze in a statement Sunday on the threat by IPOB to disrupt the Igbo summit, said Nwodo was not part of the arrangement to bring Operation Python Dance to the South East and wondered why he should be singled out by IPOB.

According to Nwakeze, in as much as Nwodo could not be classified as a saint, he was genuinely working for Igbo people and therefore needed everybody’s support.

He said: “We are pleading with every concerned Igbo man to see this critical time as time for unity because a man whose house is on fire does not chase rats.

“All stakeholders must come to the realization that the common interest of all should supersede every other interest. We are appealing to our brother in IPOB to remain peaceful and not allow their emotions to control their activities.

“Igbo youths have respect for Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members for their courage and sacrifices for the betterment of our people. We believe it is their efforts and that of Niger Delta Avengers that ignited the restructuring we are talking about today and we want them to support and encourage the agenda.

“We are very proud of IPOB for their historic effort to emancipate the suffering and marginalized people of South East, but it will be better for our brother to use this opportunity to correct the only thing that was left in the struggle, which is peace initiative.

“It will be very important for our brother in IPOB to continue in their peaceful approach and never derail, notwithstanding the provocations.”