Igbo highly marginalized under APC – PDP

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Southeast Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Chijoike Ekwegh, said Monday that the Igbo have been relegated in terms of development under President Mohammadu Buhari.



Ekwegh spoke in Owerri, on what he described as negligence of the Southeast region by the government.

The PDP scribe also said that it became obvious as the zone was neglected in the appointments made so far by Buhari, since inception.

According to Ekwegh, “For the past three years of APC’s unceremonious rule, the region has not felt any federal government presence or impact, be it infrastructure, employment, security and otherwise.

“We cannot forget in a hurry the lopsided appointments made by this government, of which the South East remains the most shortchanged.

“What about the intimidation of business men and women from the Zone, an attempt by the APC federal government to cripple the economy of the region?

“Sadly enough, the only times the South East experienced federal government’s presence in the current dispensation were during the military invasion of the region in the guise of Operations Crocodile Smile and Python Dance.

“These exercises were successfully used with utmost impunity to intimidate, harass and hound people of the area, leading to loss of innocent lives.”