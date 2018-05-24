ICAN urges FG to invest in fibre optic

By Providence Emmanuel

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has called on the Federal Government to invest in optic fibre even as it inducted over 1,600 new members into the profession.

President of ICAN, Alhaji Isma’ila Zakari, made the call at the 61st induction for in Lagos, where he said globalisation will aid professionals to move around the world.

Zakari said: “What the government needs to put in place is infrastructure and when we say infrastructure, we want the government to put in place a fibre optic infrastructure all over the country.

“If government can invest in fibre optic infrastructure in every state and local government, Nigeria will change very quickly, because devices such as handset are tools that have the capacity to be used by the youths to develop in IT.

“One very important aspect of globalisation is that technology is moving at a rapid pace in the world and our people, children and youths need to imbibe technology.

“They need to be skilled and trained in technology so that we can catch up with the rest of the world.”

“As we are now, the rest of the world is moving far away from us and very fast and if we do not do something about it, then Nigeria will be left behind.”

To the new members, he urged them to bring their competencies and culture of integrity to bear in the current fight against corruption in the country, saying: “We cannot shy away from the impact of corruption in our society. It therefore behooves on all of us as professional accountant to bring our competencies and our culture of integrity to bear in the current fight against this social malady,” he said.