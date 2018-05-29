Breaking News
I was disgusted with @MBuhari’s Democracy Day speech – Fani-Kayode

On 7:01 pm

Former Minister of Aviation and a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech saying that it was full of lies.

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said I was disgusted with @MBuhari’s Democracy Day speech. It was filled with lies, deceit, propaganda, false narratives,questionable assertions,fake facts and figures and Goebbelian mendacity and falsehood. It was a tale told by an idiot: full of sound and fury, signifying nothing!


