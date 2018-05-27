My husband is a thief, fraudster, says wife

A 35- year- old woman, Remiekun Familusi has prayed an Abeokuta Customary Court to dissolve her five-year-old marriage to her husband Olayinka, over his alleged stealing habit.

She told the court that their five year marriage was blessed with one child.

Remilekun alleged that her estranged husband was a thief, fraudster and had always been declared wanted by the people he stole from.

“He was traced to his father’s house in Ibadan, sometime ago when he stole in Ogun.

“He has never been a responsible man. He steals baby food and provisions from supermarkets and brings them to me to feed our baby with.

“I stopped him from bringing food items to my child who is now five years old when I discovered he was a thief.

“We never lived together as husband and wife; he has never shown any sign of being responsible.

“After given birth to our daughter in 2013, I left his parent’s house where I was staying then,” she said.

The plaintiff also said her husband was a fraudster, saying he forged people’s signatures and defrauded them.

She further hinted the court that her father who was equally in the court, had on many occasions, bailed Olayinka from police custody.

“There was a time he stole a laptop at Guarantee Trust Bank in one of the branches in Abeokuta, it was my father who bailed him when he was arrested,” she said.

She however, pleaded with the court to dissolve the union that was never a happy one, and also grant her custody of their only child.

She also appealed to the court to order Olayinka, to stop coming to her house or the child’s school to cause trouble.

The respondent, while consenting to the dissolution prayer, disagreed with his wife’s claims that he was not responsible.

Olayinka disclosed that he never had real love for his wife adding that if not for the child in the union, he would have forsaken the marriage for a long time.

Claiming that he has always been a responsible father to his child, Olayinka presented copies of teller from the bank, which he claimed to be paying to his wife and the mother-in-law’s account for the upkeep of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Olayinka told the court that he no longer engaged in stealing saying that God had taken full control of his life.

Olayinka equally said he approved of the dissolution and prayed the court to grant him access to his daughter, whom he said he had not seen for the past one and half years.

The president of the court, Chief Olalekan Akande, adjourned the case until June 6 for possible reconciliation and judgment.