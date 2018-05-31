House help from Benin Republic denies killing employer’s mother

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 17-year-old Benin Republic house help, Christian Yavine, who allegedly killed his employer’s mother by stabbing her with a knife, has denied the allegation.

Testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere yesterday, Yavine, who said he would turn 18 years on June 3, told the court that his employer, himself and the person that brought him to Nigeria were all arrested by the Police, but they were set free.

Testifying in French with interpretation by Mr. Terry Ekweogu, an Instructor at Naval Training Command, Apapa, the defendant said he is being tried for a crime he knows nothing about because he could not pay the N200,000 requested by the Police for his release.

He said the Police had asked the person, who brought him to Nigeria, to bring N200,000 so he can be set free, but that after three days the Police came back to tell him that his employer has been released.

My story—Suspect

His words: “After the release of my boss, the Police later asked me if the person that brought me to Nigeria doesn’t want to pay the N200,000 or if I want to stay at the Police Station?

“They said they would charge me to court; that was how I found myself in court.”

Yavine, who was led in evidence in chief by his lawyer Mr. Demola Dere, said on June 30, 2014, “my boss (Ajoke Ashiwonyi) said she was going for vigil.

“Before she left, she locked me inside the room and locked in her mother who was sleeping in the parlour.

“The next morning when my employer arrived from the vigil at 6am, she started knocking on my door and was asking me what happened to her mother.

“I told her I don’t know since I was locked inside the room through out the night.”