Hopebay old students give out scholarship

By Cynthia Alo

AS part of efforts to reduce the level of school dropouts, old students of Hopebay College, class of 1998, have awarded scholarship to four outstanding students of the school.

This came as the class of 1998 had a reunion to celebrate 20th anniversary.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship include Akachukwu Mmesoma, best JSS 2 student, who was given money to cover expenses for the remaining term and WASCE.

Jack Joy, Nsoha Treasure and Ugbama Fejiro were also given money as best SS 2 students in science, art and commerce, respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony at the school premises along Old Ojo Road, Ajeromi LGA, Lagos, Principal of the College, Mr. Okedu J. A., lauded the old students, noting that the set was the first to take up such initiative and called on others to emulate the 1998 set.

One of the old students, Dr. Anne Okoma, admonished the students to adopt success-driven principles to be successful in their chosen endeavours, noting that there was need for them to remain committed and sacrifice personal pleasures to succeed.”