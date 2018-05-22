Breaking News
Hollywood actor, Terry Crews forgives agent who allegedly groped him

Emmanuel Okogba

Actor Terry Crews has forgiven the Hollywood agent who allegedly groped him. The American football player who is also into acting spoke out last year during the #MeToo campaign.

He went public with his own experience of harassment, alleging that talent agency executive Adam Venit grabbed and squeezed his genitals at a party in 2016. Venit claimed the incident was merely a case of drunken horseplay.

Although he tried to take Venit to court but his case was dismissed in as it exceeded California’s the statute of limitations – as a complaint leading to a misdemeanour charge must be filed within a year.

Crews now says he has forgiven Venit but believes he should face repercussions to ensure harassers do not go unpunished.

“The silence allows this stuff to breathe and grow and I want to shine a light on it because it’s everywhere,” he told British newspaper The Guardian. “It was in sports, in business, in politics, in religion. Anywhere there’s success, there’s temptation. I tell people this is not a witch hunt, it’s a fumigation. And I’m going to tell you something right now: I have forgiven Adam Venit. That’s the only way I can be free. He messed up. We all messed up. But we have to be held accountable.”


